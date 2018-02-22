Brunswick County EMS to ask leaders to look at community paramedic program

The Brunswick County EMS Operations Manager is looking to present a proposal to county leaders asking for a Community Paramedic Program. (Source: WECT)

The Brunswick County EMS Operations Manager is looking to present a proposal to county leaders asking for a Community Paramedic Program. The goal of the program is reducing the number of patients readmitted to the hospital after they're discharged.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center has operated a community paramedic program for several years, and paramedics . Sarah Rivenbark says paramedics will visit patients at risk for a return visit, and educate them about their conditions.

“In 2016 we saw over 3,000 visits and we maintain a low readmission rate, I think our patients feel like it’s beneficial to them,” Rivenbark said, “We average about 65 new patients every month, and we average about 260-270 visits per month.”

She added that paramedics will discuss medications with patients, and look for potential safety hazards in the home.

“So like fall risks, a lot of patients may not even have a smoke detector, so as simple as referring them to the fire department to get smoke detectors involved," she said, "We may be talking about medication safety in their home, how to secure their medications, how to take their medications, a variety of things.”

Rivenbark said she encourages other communities to examine possible gaps in healthcare to make changes as needed.

"If your program is gonna fill those gaps and it’s going to provide services to patients that otherwise may not have any services, then that’s a good thing and that’s beneficial to everybody. So we completely support their efforts,” she said.

The hospital reports a 12.4% readmission rate among community paramedic participants.

