New Hanover Co. School leader warns students about making false threats

Recent school violence has heightened awareness to threats against school safety in Southeastern North Carolina.

Dr. Rick Holliday, Deputy Superintendent of New Hanover County Schools, said law enforcement and officials take all threats seriously and warns students that making false threats can have serious consequences.

"Think about what it's going to mean after they get caught. How much time, money, effort it's going to cost them and their parents,” said Holliday about fake threats. “Just because [a student] decided to do something that may create a disruption to try and get them and their classmates out of school."

Holliday said students could face punishment from school and law enforcement officials.

"It can be anything up to an expulsion from school, which means you're out of school for good. And charged with law enforcement, which means court, jail time, fines, those sorts of things on law enforcement end,” said Holliday.

