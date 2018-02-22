Experts say second flu shot could do more harm than good

According to a Pharmacist Denise Marrotta at Rocky Point Pharmacy, getting a second flu shot can do more harm than good. (Source: WECT)

There are still a few months left in flu season, with some people asking if they should get a second flu shot.

According to a Pharmacist Denise Marrotta at Rocky Point Pharmacy, getting a second flu shot can do more harm than good.

She said this is because this year’s strain of the flu isn’t included in the shot. A second shot would be overkill, Marrotta said, reducing the body’s immunity to the flu.

“If you’re going to get another shot, it’s the same strains that are still not covered basically, so now they’re saying if you get another shot it’s not going to help you. If anything, it might deter you from building up any more antibodies because you already did it,” she said.

There is an exception to this recommendation. Marrotta said doctors do recommend that kids from six months to eight years old can get two flu shots if they’ve never had a flu vaccine before.

Those two doses also have to be within four weeks of each other for antibodies to build up in the body.

According to Phillip Tarte, the director of the New Hanover County Health Department, there is plenty of the vaccine to go around, but people should only get one shot.

“We’ve had individuals that have asked about second doses of flu vaccines, but we have not recommended that. We’re sticking with the recommendations of one vaccine a year, so we’re only administering on,” Tarte said.

