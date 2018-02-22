Community 1 program aims to curb recidivism

There are 40,000 people currently incarcerated in 70 prisons across our state. Housing one inmate costs $27,000.

The three year rate of recidivism in the state is 40 percent, a number a new program is looking to shrink in at least one county.

The halls of the New Hanover County detention center, are unfortunately all too familiar for Jerome Muldrow.

"I'm in jail for probation violation, breaking and entering, larceny and safecracking."

He's been here since December-- and seven times before that.

"Not only do I have to worry about relapsing I have to make sure that my career is stable, that my life is stable, I have a big family that depends on me," Muldrow stated.

Muldrow along with 263 other inmates in the jail decided to enroll in the newly formed Community 1 program.

"We started back from just an idea and a dream back in April of 2017, there is no other jail we have heard of that has done anything like this," stated Officer Anthony Johnson.

The mission: offer help to inmates upon release-- all to keep them from ending up back behind bars.

"It may be housing, it may be employment, it may be a drug program we ask them simply what can we do up here so you don't come back and address it," Johnson stated.

Community 1 is like the liaison for inmates like Muldrow to the outside world -- a two deputy team working to better futures, and curb crime.

The new program is seeing great short term success. In less than 10 months-- there have been 78 successful cases, with only 5 re-arrests.

"There are people that want to help me and see me do good that really gets to me everyday," stated Muldrow

Muldrow says his friends can be his worst triggers, so the Community 1 program has helped him address how to deal with the outside temptations.

"Deep down inside I know for a fact it will help me as far as bettering myself," he said

Hopefully the program will close the door on his criminal past for the final time.

Community 1 started off partnering with four outside local agencies to get inmates assistance.

Now, in less than a year, they have teamed up more than 50 local and state agencies to assist inmates.

Johnson says the goal for next year is to have 150 successful cases.

The program is solely funded by the Sheriff's office.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.