NC school safety committee considers arming staff: ‘Schools need to be able to defend themselves.’

A North Carolina Committee on School Safety has been formed this week to examine safety practices throughout North Carolina’s elementary, middle and high schools.

Lawmakers in the committee from Southeastern North Carolina include Ted Davis and Holly Grange.

“School safety is very important to me. I think it’s a multifaceted problem and I think we need to do something in North Carolina,” said New Hanover County Representative Holly Grange, a school safety committee member who said she asked to join.

Grange said she will push for mental health and school defense proposals once the committee meets. The lawmakers have not met yet since the committee’s formation.

“There’s talk of putting retired law enforcement in schools so that there can be an armed capability,” said Grange. “And tightening up the entry into schools.”

The committee was formed by NC House Speaker Tim Moore, who emphasized the importance of building schools safely from the ground up.

“It starts with building safer schools in the capital construction phase and maintaining secure education facilities every day across North Carolina,” said Moore in a press release. “It is our duty to provide the highest level of physical security for our kids’ classrooms through access control, surveillance and training.”

Grange said all options will be on the table, and increasing school defense with more armed personnel is a possibility.

“I think there should be some sort of force,” said Grange. “I don't know that teachers want to be armed. It would have to be someone that is willing to do it, and willing to undergo some rigorous training, I would suspect, but the key thing is that schools need to be able to defend themselves."

The committee will hope to create new laws once they convene with experts and come up with ideas, according to Grange.

