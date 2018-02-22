Blind hound among doggie graduates of prison program

Monty’s Home on Thursday celebrated the graduation of several shelter dogs from their Pawsitive Partners Prison Program.

The eight-week program started in 2008 and has been taking dogs out of crowded shelters and pairing them with a screened inmate who teaches the dog basic obedience skills. After the dogs graduate, they become available for adoption.

Snowy, a five-year-old, blind Walker Hound, is one of Thursday’s graduates. Because she can’t see, trainers had to utilize special verbal commands and touch cues to train Snowy.

“It’s such a great opportunity for people to see that hounds, blind dogs, shelter dogs, they can be so much more than stigma that goes with them,” Jewell Horton, the Pender County Animal Shelter Manager, said of Snowy.

After graduation, Barabara Raab, the co-founder of Monty’s Home announced that she would adopt Snowy and make her the new honorary “CEO” of Monty’s House for life.



