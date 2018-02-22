Man charged with Wilmington shooting that left 3 injured

The US Marshals and the Wilmington Police Department have arrested a man in connection with a shooting last week that left three people injured.

William Lamb, 43, was taken into custody Wednesday evening following a traffic stop near the intersection of Wooster and 16th streets. He is charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

According to police, officers were alerted to the 1300 block of Buckingham Avenue around 8 p.m. on Feb. 16 after receiving a ShotSpotter alert in the area.

When cops arrived, they found Deshawn Robinson, 41, and Darnell Morris, 31, both of Wilmington, suffering from gunshot wounds. Robinson also had a stab wound.

Both men were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. A third victim, 40-year Damon Charles of Wilmington, arrived at the hospital a short time later suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lamb is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

