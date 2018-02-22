TRAFFIC ALERT: Safety inspection to cause lane closures on Holden Beach bridge

Crews with the NC Department of Transportation will intermittently close lanes on the Holden Beach bridge beginning Friday, Feb. 23 due to safety inspections.

The lane closures will last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

No detours will be provided by the NCDOT. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and expect possible delays.

The Federal Highway Administration requires all bridges to be inspected once every two years.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.