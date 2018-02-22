Wilmington man convicted of insurance fraud suspected of targeting CA fire victims

A Wilmington man convicted earlier this month of insurance fraud is suspected of running an unlicensed cleanup operation in California and preying on fire victims in Sonoma County.

According to a news release from the Contractors State License Board (CSLB), a criminal investigation was opened against a debris removal company operating under the name of Koke Clean-Up or Koke Demolition.

California authorities believe Peter Koke, 52, is running the unlicensed company. The investigation was opened following a consumer tip alleging Koke was using a fake CSLB license number. A California license is needed for debris and tree removal in all cases that total $500 or more.

Last week, authorities executed a search warrant at an office being leased by Koke in downtown Santa Rosa.

Investigators believe that Koke is directly targeting fire survivors who have opted-out of the state/federal debris removal program, then taking large sums of money – in the range of $15,000 to $20,000 – and failing to complete work on at least one property.

Others may have prevented him from completing the work once they found out he was operating illegally. In one other case, it appears Koke may have taken a $15,000 down payment and performed no work.

The CSLB issued a Consumer Alert for Koke because he has indicated that he will continue to work in the North Bay fire zones without a license.

