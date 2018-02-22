Here's what's happening at the Winter Olympics Friday

The 2018 Winter Olympics continue today in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Source: NBC)

If you can't tune in on your television, here are some live stream links to several of Friday events.

Mobile users will need the NBC Sports App to watch the live stream.

Friday, Feb. 23

SPEED SKATING

5 a.m. - Men's 1000m CLICK HERE TO WATCH

BIATHLON

6:15 a.m. - Men's 4x7.5km relay CLICK HERE TO WATCH

SNOWBOARDING

7 p.m. - Women's parallel giant slalom qualifying runs, men's parallel giant slalom qualifying runs CLICK HERE TO WATCH

8 p.m. - Men's snowboarding big air final CLICK HERE TO WATCH

11:30 p.m. - Women's parallel giant slalom elimination races, men's parallel giant slalom elimination races, women's parallel giant slalom finals, men's parallel giant slalom finals CLICK HERE TO WATCH

BOBSLED

7:30 p.m. - Four-man bobsled runs 1-2 CLICK HERE TO WATCH

ALPINE SKIING

9 p.m. - Team event CLICK HERE TO WATCH

