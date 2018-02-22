My Turn: The final segment

This will be my last My Turn segment. And I’m pretty happy about it. I have just a few days left until retirement. And I’m looking forward to that too. You see, I only do these segments because it’s required. It’s not something I would choose to do otherwise. I don’t like being on TV and I don’t consider myself opinionated. And even if I was, my parents taught me to keep it to myself.

I’ve tried to make the best of it. By my count, I’ve done over 900 of these and we’ve had about a hundred guest segments. And now that I’m close to the finish line, I think the experience has served me well.

So, what does a person say as a final message after doing these segments for 10 years?

How about a big, fat THANK YOU for putting up with me and welcoming me into your home? And a double THANK YOU to those who respectfully engaged and participated with feedback and opinions.

It takes at least two people for communications to take place. And those who do it best practice Stephen Covey’s Habit #5… “Seek first to understand, then to be understood.”

There are so very few of us that are good at that. I’m guessing if we were, there’d be no more wars.

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn — but not for much longer. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me prior to next Wednesday at yourturn@wect.com.

