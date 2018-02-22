Work progressing on new fire station on Shipyard Blvd.

Work on the Wilmington Fire Department's new station on Shipyard Blvd. is progressing, city officials said Thursday. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Brick work on the exterior of Station 5 is expected to begin soon.

The $3.4 million station, which is located at 680 Shipyard Blvd., is expected to be complete in August.

The new 11,500-square-foot station will replace the current Station 5 located at 1502 Wellington Avenue and Station 6 located at 3939 Carolina Beach Rod.

Officials say the new station "is strategically located to allow the new station, along with remaining existing stations, to provide the same level of service currently provided while also updating aging facilities in stations that can accommodate today’s larger fire trucks."

