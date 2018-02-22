TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection of Cassidy-Bragg to close for repairs

The intersection of Cassidy and Bragg drives will be closed next week for stormwater repairs. (Source: Wikimedia)

The intersection of Cassidy and Bragg drives will be closed next week for stormwater repairs.

Starting Monday, Feb. 26, crews with the City of Wilmington will begin replacing a failing drainage pipe.

Officials say the failing pipe was discovered while stormwater improvements were being completed on Cassidy Drive.

The improvements are expected to be completed by the end of the week.

