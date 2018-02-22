Breeding to death: Puppy Mills tied to Euthanasia

According to the Humane Society of the United States, two million dogs are put down in shelters every year because there's no one to adopt them. (Source: WECT)

The numbers are alarming. According to the Humane Society of the United States, two million dogs are put down in shelters every year because there's no one to adopt them.

But is pet overpopulation a problem of our own making? Rescue advocates say puppy mills are also breeding two million dogs a year, litter after litter of designer dogs, displacing animals that already exist but can't find a home.

Erica Geppi, The North Carolina Director for the Humane Society of the United States, says there is a direct and obvious correlation between the excessive breeding in puppy mills, and the need to euthanize animals in shelters.

"It's an issue that if you see it, you can't unsee it, and if you let it perpetuate, that it's one of those things that says a lot about our state unfortunately that we don't value that type of moral action for those that we are entrusted in the care of," Geppi told WECT of North Carolina's lack of any regulation on dog breeding. Repeated efforts to pass minimum standards for dog breeders have passed the State House, but failed in the State Senate.

Coming up in a special report, a heart wrenching look at excessive breeding, animal euthanasia, and the toll it takes on the shelter workers who have to put these animals down. A closer look at the problem, and what you can do about it, Wednesday on WECT at 11.

