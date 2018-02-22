Three Myrtle Grove Middle students charged with making threats against school

Two more Myrtle Grove Middle School students were arrested late Thursday afternoon for making threats against the school.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old female and a 13-year-old male were the two arrested Thursday. They are both currently in custody.

Lt. Brewer said both students had made statements to fellow students saying they were going to "shoot up the assembly," which was originally scheduled to be held Friday.

Both students were charged with making a false reporting concerning mass violence on educational property.

One other Myrtle Grove Middle School student was arrested Wednesday after also reportedly making threats against the school.

Lt. Brewer said the 14-year-old wrote one threat down on his desk which read in part, "P.S. Don't come to school on Friday" and ends with a picture of a gun firing.

The student then made a video while sitting at his desk threatening to shoot up the school.

Brewer said the threat was unsubstantiated.

The 14-year-old was also charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

Principal Cyndy Bliss sent the following message to parents:

As some of you are aware, there was a message written on a desk at yesterday threatening violence at our school Friday. Since that time, we have worked closely with law enforcement, school district personnel and school staff to identify the source and currently law enforcement has control of that situation. We continue to work diligently to ensure the safety of all of our students. We have support staff and administrators and additional law enforcement officers on campus today to work with any student or staff that needs reassurance. We take the safety of our students seriously and will work to make sure they feel safe and supported at school.

Following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last week, the Cape Fear Region has seen an increase in threats against area schools.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.