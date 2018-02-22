Myrtle Grove Middle student charged with making threat against school

A middle school student was arrested Wednesday after reportedly making threats against Myrtle Grove Middle School.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old wrote one threat down on his desk which read in part, "P.S. Don't come to school on Friday" and ends with a picture of a gun firing.

The student then made a video while sitting at his desk threatening to shoot up the school.

Brewer said the threat was unsubstantiated.

Principal Cyndy Bliss sent the following message to parents:

As some of you are aware, there was a message written on a desk at yesterday threatening violence at our school Friday. Since that time, we have worked closely with law enforcement, school district personnel and school staff to identify the source and currently law enforcement has control of that situation. We continue to work diligently to ensure the safety of all of our students. We have support staff and administrators and additional law enforcement officers on campus today to work with any student or staff that needs reassurance. We take the safety of our students seriously and will work to make sure they feel safe and supported at school.

Following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last week, the Cape Fear Region has seen an increase in threats against area schools

