Wilmington man wins wildlife photo competition

A Wilmington man's aerial shot of salt marsh in New Hanover County was the grand prize winner in the the Wildlife in North Carolina photo contest. (Source: Kevin Nestvogel))

A Wilmington man's aerial shot of salt marsh in New Hanover County was the grand prize winner in the the Wildlife in North Carolina photo contest.

Kevin Nestvogel, 25, who bested approximately 1,800 entries to win, took the picture with a drone.

“The photo was taken right behind Wrightsville,” said Nestvogel. “It’s so well-preserved. It’s like some remote place.

“I have been droning for about two and a half years. I’ve never won a photo contest before. I briefly skimmed the [congratulatory] email. My heart started racing and I read it again. I was at the office and I felt like I needed to scream.”

Nestvogel is a video producer in the marketing department for Live Oak Bank in Wilmington. He also operates Nested Photography.

“Every year we have many amazing images submitted to the competition,” said Wildlife in North Carolina Art Director Marsha Tillett. “The winning photograph for this year grabbed the attention of all the judges. Maybe it was the unique perspective, a look at the world in a different way, or the well-utilized light. But we were all drawn to it. This photograph is dynamic. There is a lot of visual interest in this image but the elements are not competing. It is balanced and well-composed.”

All of the winning entries will be on display at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh starting Saturday, Feb. 24.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.