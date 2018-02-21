'By the Grace of God I got arrested': recovering heroin addict shares story

Roy Harris has made the transformation from heroin addict to sober citizen in just a few months.

"One night I was laying on the bench and looking up at the stars, wondering what I was going to do next. Didn't have a clue," Harris Said. "And by the grace of God, I got arrested."

Harris had been living on the streets for seven months, sleeping in front of the New Hanover County Main Library, and breaking in to cars to steal money.

He was addicted to heroin and cocaine, using just to feel normal.

Harris said jail actually saved his life. It was in a New Hanover County jail where he would spend an excruciating nine days withdrawing from the drugs.

He also says the Community One program gave him the tools to make it into recovery.

Harris spoke at The Foxes Boxes 'What's your story Wednesday event' in hopes of giving someone else hope for the future.

Rachel Fox, the owner of The Foxes Boxes said Harris used to be a regular when they first opened.

"He was one of our every couple of days regulars asking for money. Money to feed his addiction," said Fox. "Then all of a sudden we didn't see him anymore. "

When Harris returned from prison, Fox did not even recognize him.

He says he used to seek out drugs, take the steps to get high, and find relief in that high. He now uses those steps to stay in recovery.

"I reversed it and flipped it. I chase the meetings. There's steps I got to take 1-12, and I find relief in meetings," Harris said.

On the day that marked three months sober, Harris stood in the Foxes Boxes no longer looking to take money in order to feed his habit, instead he was there to give hope.

"I just wanted to give a message of hope to another recovering addict," said Harris.

