UPDATE: Deputies arrest man accused of stealing jar full of money for charity

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man accused of taking a mason jar full of change was that was intended to be given to the MDA Shamrocks charity.

Authorities say David Robert Wells, Jr. entered the Han-dee Hugo located at 7066 Zion Church Road in Leland on Sunday, Feb. 18 and took the jar full of change and bills. It's unclear how much money was in the jar.

Online jail records indicate Wells was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center Thursday morning on a misdemeanor larceny charge.

He was given a $2,500 bond.

According to the MDA Shamrocks website, the charity provides money to help save and improve the lives of families living with muscular dystrophy.

