Brunswick Co. detectives ID man accused of taking jar full of money for charity

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office has identified a man accused of taking a mason jar full of change was that was intended to be given to the MDA Shamrocks charity.

Authorities say David Robert Wells, Jr. entered the Han-dee Hugo located at 7066 Zion Church Road in Leland on Sunday, Feb. 18 and took the jar full of change and bills. It's unclear how much money was in the jar.

Wells is facing a charge of misdemeanor larceny.

If anyone has any information on Wells' whereabouts, you are asked to contact Det. Boynton at 910-398-5492 or call 911.

According to the MDA Shamrocks website, the charity provides money to help save and improve the lives of families living with muscular dystrophy.

