BCSO asking for help in identifying a man who stole a jar of money meant for charity

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of taking a mason jar full of change that was intended to be given to the MDA Shamrocks Charity.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of taking a mason jar full of change that was intended to be given to the MDA Shamrocks Charity.

According to a post on the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a white man entered the Handee Hugo at 7066 Zion Church Road in Leland on Sunday when he stole the jar.

It is unknown how much was actually in the jar but it was completely full with change and bills.

He was seen driving a 2011-2016 silver Jeep Compass with an unknown sticker in the top middle portion of the rear window.

He was wearing a white polo shirt, a black or grey visor hat, tan shorts and dark colored tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information on this incident you are asked to contact Det. Boynton at 910-398-5492 or call 911.

