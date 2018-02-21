Cape Fear C.C. women beat Clinton extending win streak to 13

The eighth-ranked Cape Fear Community College women’s basketball team beat Clinton Junior College 86-60 Wednesday night at Brogden Hall, extending their season-high winning streak to thirteen games.

Freshman Andreal Bass led the Sea Devils with 22 points, while fellow freshman Autum Morings chipped in with 15 points as CFCC improved to 22-5 on the season.

The Sea Devils moved up two spots in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association basketball rankings, as the regular season winds to a close.

"Honestly we don't talk about it anymore” CFCC Head Coach Lori Drake said about the rankings. “It was getting to a point that it was getting to their heads. So, we put it to the side and said we are playing for rings, not rankings, so that's our motto right now."

The Sea Devils return to the court Saturday when they host Catawba Valley at Brogden Hall at 1p.m.

