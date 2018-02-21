Single car crash shuts down one lane on Highway 17

A single car crash near Highway 17 in Leland shut down one lane of Highway 17 in Leland Wednesday night. (Source: WECT)

A single car crash in Leland shut down one lane of Highway 17 Wednesday night.

According to an official with the Leland Police Department, the driver was headed toward the 74/76 exit ramp but did not have their headlights on.

As the driver tried to turn them on, the car veered off the side of the road and hit the guard rail.

The crash snarled traffic trying to get back onto highway 74/76.

The driver was not injured.

