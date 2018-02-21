Gun store owner, instructor weigh in after Trump moves to ban bump stocks

The device allows a gun to fire more quickly, and was used by the Las Vegas gunman to kill 58 people in October of 2016. (Source: WECT)

As the debate over gun control measures continues across the country, President Trump announced Tuesday that he'll move to ban bump stocks. The device allows a gun to fire more quickly, and was used by the Las Vegas gunman to kill 58 people in October of 2016.

“The bump stock will basically make the whole firearm move within the stock itself, so the stock is on the gun really loose, the rifle really loose. So the rifle will move back and forth and that back and forth motion inside the stock is what makes it a lot faster,” said Dane Britt, the owner of DB Guns and Ammo.

Britt said while he's sold bump stocks in the past, he stopped selling them as the demand dwindled.

“When they were new there were new people were excited about them, they were a new item there were a lot of questions and curiosity but once they got out in circulation it’s like anything, the newness kind of goes away and people get used to it and they don’t want it anymore,” Britt said.

He said that he wasn't concerned about losing business, and isn't worried about the proposed regulation.

“It does concern some people, it doesn’t concern me at all. I don’t think this will affect the gun industry, I don’t think it will affect anything with my business. I think it’s like anything else, you try to take something away from people that’s when they want it," he said.

Matt Rhodes, a concealed carry instructor, said that he didn't see a ban as a solution to recent shootings.

"You can ban the bump stocks, that will not stop the violence," Rhodes said, "It's a person's intent to harm someone, it's not an inanimate object that decides to kill people."

In a statement, Congressman David Rouzer said he's supported the president's move.

“I support any effort by the Administration to further examine the use of bump stocks, and I look forward to seeing the specifics of any proposed regulations. Certainly, bump stocks should be regulated to the same extent as a fully automatic weapon.”

