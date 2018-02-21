Billy Graham's spirit lives on through Wilmington evangelist

He's 76 years old and one of his biggest inspirations, "America's Pastor" Billy Graham, is gone. But John Hobbs said he has no plans of stopping his evangelical work anytime soon.

"I am more jacked up about Jesus than I have ever been in my life," Hobbs explained. "I think [Graham's death] going to get a kick start in where it will have a major impact on Christianity."

Ever since he first became an evangelist 40 years ago, Hobbs drew inspiration from Graham. "His message was simple and it made me believe a simple message would speak and be heard," Hobbs explained.

Now churches across the country have heard Hobbs message. The Wilmington man spends most of his time on the road. One of the trips brought him to Charlotte, where he said he bumped into Graham at the airport.

"It was like having a couple minutes with Michael Jordan, the die-hard Tar Hell fan said with a smile. "But no comparison between Michael Jordan and Billy Graham in terms of the impact on lives and history."

Hobbs believes Graham's legacy will live on through the countless number of people he's comforted with sermons and church leaders that are here today, in part, because of Graham.

"Doesn't help anyone to sit around and curse the darkness, we got to light a light in it."

