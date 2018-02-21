Cape Fear Academy’s Kaia Simpson named WECT Athlete of the Week

Cape Fear Academy’s Kaia Simpson is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



The sophomore averaged 13-points-per-game in wins over Parrott Academy and Fayetteville Christian School.

Simpson has helped lead the Hurricanes to the NCISAA 2A semifinals for the first time since 2008.

