Gary Shipman, local attorney, considering run for state House

Wilmington attorney Gary Shipman says he's considering running for NC House District 20, a seat currently held by Holly Grange. Grange, a republican, is seeking re-election.

Shipman, a democrat would have to get through a primary. Democrats Leslie Cohen and John Bauer have already filed to run.

"The lack of a strong voice for all of the citizens of New Hanover County and Southeastern North Carolina has led many friends of mine from across this area and the State, Republicans, Democrats and independents to call me and ask me to consider running," Shipman said. "It is indeed time for our priorities to shift back towards the things that our State and region have historically stood for and represented."

Shipman has not said when he will make a final decision.

The deadline for file for office is Feb. 28.

