Coast Guard helps 2 stranded men after boat hits object off Carolina Beach coast

A Coast Guard crews helped out two men whose boat began taking on water after striking an object Wednesday morning, about 13 miles off Carolina Beach.

The boaters contacted Station Wrightsville Beach watchstanders at 9:10 a.m. after striking the object and told them that the boat was taking on water and their bilge pump had failed.

A Coast Crew crew launched using a 45-foot medium response boat. Once they arrived, a crew member boarded the boat and used a dewatering pump to keep the boat from sinking.

“Anything can happen, anywhere, at any time when out on the water,” said Fireman Nolan Jackson, a crew member on the Coast Guard boat. “Know your boat, know your safety gear and be prepared to contact the Coast Guard as soon as possible if anything were to happen.”

The crews were able to keep up with flooding and make it to the Wrightsville Beach Wildlife boat ramp under the boat’s own power and it was trailered out of the water. A large gash was visible in the hull.

The boaters were wearing life jackets when the Coast Guard crew arrived and no injuries or pollution were reported.

