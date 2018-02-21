Man facing cocaine trafficking charges following WPD investigation

A Columbus County man convicted of murder in 2005 is behind bars again on cocaine trafficking charges after a 4-month investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.

According to officials, Verrick Black, 40, of Whiteville, was arrested Monday following a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Carolina Beach Road.

Detectives confiscated 194 grams of crack cocaine and 63 grams of powder cocaine.

Black was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, and one count each of resist/obstruct/delay arrest and speeding. He was given a $500,000 bond.

According to online records with the NC Dept. of Public Safety, Black was convicted in Columbus County in 2005 of second-degree murder. He also has prior convictions on drug and stolen property offenses.

