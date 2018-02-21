Wilmington man identified as worker killed in logging truck crash at Riegelwood plant

Officials with the NC Department of Labor say a worker at International Paper in Riegelwood was killed after his vehicle hit a logging truck early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a preliminary report indicates that David Stephens, 50, of Wilmington, clocked out just before 6 a.m. after pulling a 12-hour shift and was leaving the paper mill when he hit the back of a logging truck on John Riegel Road, went off the roadway and then crashed into a tree.

The accident reportedly happened while on company property.

Kimberly Clewis, communications manager for International Paper, said Stephens was a 30-year employee at the Riegelwood plant.

"We are saddened by this tragic event," Clewis said. "David was a valued and respected member of our team and our thoughts are with his family and friends."

The state Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Division is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.