Yard sales February 24

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

8712 Sedgely Drive, Wilmington - do not try to enter The Cape development from River Road (back gate is usually closed) - enter from Carolina Beach Road.

Vintage corner hutch, solid wood Ethan Allen dining table with 6 chairs and leaves, antique mantle clock, set of 4 painted vintage chairs, large vintage ceramic crock, solid wood buffet, a variety of Hummels and other ceramic / wood collectibles, upholstered chairs, wing back chair, wine refrigerator, flat screen TV's, kitchen items / small appliances, metal outdoor chairs / love seat / cushions, glass top rattan end table, glass top garden table / 2 chairs, washer / dryer (working condition), Oreck vacuum, vintage comic books, vintage Lionel train set in box, vintage singer sewing machine / table, metal 4 drawer file cabinet, hand and yard tools, ladies bike, Stihl leaf blower, plastic shelving, work ladder, vice, power tools, dresser / mirror, antique furniture pieces, bed with metal headboard (queen), computer / desk station, CD's, computer chairs and more !

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

1307 N Lumina Avenue, Wrightsville Beach

Furniture, kitchen items, lots of home decor, a store worth of toys and clothes, antiques, holiday items, bikes, and much more!

parking is still free at the beach! one block from the pier.

7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

826 Billmark Drive, Wilmington

Baby items, men/women clothing/shoes, toys, stuffed animals, men's bike, kitchen, Christmas items, books, records, computer accessories, blinds, household, PVC fittings, golf clubs, etc.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

715 Red Cross Street, Wilmington

Miscellaneous household items, with side chairs, large antique curio cabinet (requires a truck), misc. men's clothes, some shoes tables, neon lighted sign, porcelain tea sets, futon, golf set requires some T-L-C, roller blades, personalized artwork, and size reducing items. Sale begins Friday February

23nd. Depending on items sold, first come first serve Saturday may be limited. All sales will be negotiable, but final. Come make me an offer!

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

209 Colonial Drive, Wilmington

Two families, one major yard sale. Good quality household items (no clothes or jewelry). some furniture, many decorative items, art, kitchen stuff, pretty bedroom linens, collectibles, too much to list. help us downsize!

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

118 Sebrell Avenue, Wilmington

Furniture,clothing,house hold items,large mirrors,lamps,crafty items including Stampin up stamp sets and supplies



If you're planning a future yard sale you can send your information now

Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure you include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.

If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send in your information you can add your details to the WECT Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.