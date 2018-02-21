Man accused of sex crimes with 14-year-old, given $1 million bond

A man is accused of sex crimes against a 14-year-old girl in New Hanover County, according to officials.

Jeffrey Scott Davis, 39, has been charged Tuesday with indecent liberties with a child and sexual offense with a child. He was booked under a $1 million bond.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff's office, the investigation is ongoing.

