Man accused of sex crimes with 14-year-old, given $1 million bond

Jeffrey Scott Davis (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A man is accused of sex crimes against a 14-year-old girl in New Hanover County, according to officials.

Jeffrey Scott Davis, 39, has been charged Tuesday with indecent liberties with a child and sexual offense with a child. He was booked under a $1 million bond.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff's office, the investigation is ongoing.

