Olympic hockey run ends for Wilmington's Sanguinetti, U.S. men

Wilmington's Bobby Sanguinetti saw his run toward a men's hockey medal end in the quarterfinals Wednesday at the Winter Olympic.

Pavel Francouz stopped all five shooters and Petr Kouka scored the shootout winner as the Czech Republic eliminated the United States men's hockey team with a 3-2 victory in the quarterfinals at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Jan Kovar and Tomas Kundratek scored in regulation Wednesday for the Czech Republic, which was fresher after winning its group and getting a bye into the quarterfinals. The U.S. looked fatigued after facing Slovakia in the qualification round and was outshot 29-20.

Ryan Donato and Jim Slater scored for the U.S, which again was led by its youngest players, including speedster Troy Terry. U.S. goaltender Ryan Zapolski allowed three goals on 29 shots and one in the shootout. The Czech Republic's Pavel Francouz stopped 18 in regulation and overtime.

More on Sanguinetti's journey to the Olympics here.

