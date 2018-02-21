WPD asking for public's help in locating missing teen

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Alexis Jordan, 15, was last seen wearing a red baseball-style T-shirt with white pinstripes, black jeans with tears in the legs and white Adidas sneakers with black stripes.

She is 5'3 and weighs about 135 pounds has a silver stud nose piercing in her left nostril, according to the WPD.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3600 or use Text A Tip.

