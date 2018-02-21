Missing Wilmington teen located - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Missing Wilmington teen located

Alexis Jordan (Source: WPD) Alexis Jordan (Source: WPD)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A teen reported missing by the Wilmington Police Department has been found. 

In a social media post Wednesday morning, the police department said Alexis Jordan, 15, was last seen wearing a red baseball-style T-shirt with white pinstripes, black jeans with tears in the legs and white Adidas sneakers with black stripes.

Wednesday afternoon, officials said Jordan had been found. 

