Wilmington Chamber of Commerce launches new African American business council

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce is partnering with several African American business leaders to establish the African American Business Council (AABC). The purpose of the council is to address the needs of African American businesses.

“As our community continues to grow, the Wilmington Chamber wants to respond to the needs of the entire business community,” said Chamber President and CEO Natalie English.

Tracey Jackson of U-Nex-O, a consulting firm, has been named chairperson of the council.

"As Natalie is attempting to ensure the Chamber is meeting the needs of the entire business community, my desire is that the African American Business Council can be one of the voices ensuring the voice of black business owners is heard," Jackson said. "I'm encouraged by all the excitement and support we are receiving as we meet to map out our plans as a council."

The council's first meeting will be held Wednesday, February 21st at the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce at One Estell Lee Place at 11:30 a.m.