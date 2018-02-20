2nd round NCHSAA high school basketball schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

2nd round NCHSAA high school basketball schedule

Boys

1A
Riverside at West Columbus 2/22

3A
Southern Durham at New Hanover 2/22

4A
Leesville at Hoggard 2/22

Girls 

1A
Riverside at East Columbus 2/22

2A
Midway at East Bladen 2/22

3A
Southern Durham, New Hanover 2/22

4A

Hoggard at Leesville 2/22
Enloe at Laney 2/22

