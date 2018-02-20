UNCW baseball comes from behind to beat six-ranked North Carolina

Mason Berne doubled twice and homered as UNCW beat six-ranked North Carolina, 5-4 Tuesday at Boshamer Field in Chapel Hill.



For UNCW (3-1) Greg Jones, Cole Weiss and Zack Canada each finished with two hits apiece. Canada drive in the winning run in the top of the ninth with a bloop single that scored Berne.

Senior Austin Warren (1-0) picked up the victory and junior Clark Cota picked up his second save of the season.



"I was an exciting baseball game” said UNCW head coach Mark Scalf. “I was really proud of our guys. We got down early in the bottom of the first, with three hits and it was 3-0, but nobody panicked."



The Seahawks host Appalachian State this weekend for three games. Game one is set for Friday at 4 p.m.

