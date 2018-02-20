Bladen Co. School Board votes to close primary school

The Bladen Count school board voted Tuesday night to close Booker T. Washington Primary.

The closure is part of the district's consolidation plans to have only one K - 8 school.

The students impacted will be moved to Clarkton School of Discovery, East Arcadia, Elizabethtown Primary, and Elizabethtown Middle.

But, the closure has left parents, like Sabrina Murchison, worried about their child's future education.

"I know that this building is historical, many memories were made here. I went here, my kids went here. My daughter is on an eighth grade reading level at this school and some of the schools that they are talking about transferring our kids to, they're not as advanced as they are at this school," said Murchison.

Booker T. Washington will close in June.

