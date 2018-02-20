First round NCHSAA basketball tournament scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First round NCHSAA basketball tournament scoreboard

First round NCHSAA basketball tournament scoreboard (Source: WECT) First round NCHSAA basketball tournament scoreboard (Source: WECT)

Boys

1A

Pender 47, South Halifax 76 F


2A

Southwest Onslow 95, Trask 91 F/3OT

3A

Jacksonville 59, New Hanover 69 F
South Brunswick 55, Person 64 F

4A

Ashley 58, Leesville 75 F

Girls 

2A

Whiteville 37, Bartlett Yancey 48 F
Hertford County 38, East Bladen 69 F

3A

West Brunswick 47, Harnett Central 54 F 
Topsail 41, Union Pines 55 F
Rocky Mount 35, New Hanover 62 F

4A

Apex 27 F Hoggard 48 F

Powered by Frankly