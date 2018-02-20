First round NCHSAA basketball tournament scoreboard

Boys
1A
Pender 47, South Halifax 76 F
2A
Southwest Onslow 95, Trask 91 F/3OT
3A
Jacksonville 59, New Hanover 69 F
South Brunswick 55, Person 64 F
4A
Ashley 58, Leesville 75 F
Girls
2A
Whiteville 37, Bartlett Yancey 48 F
Hertford County 38, East Bladen 69 F
3A
West Brunswick 47, Harnett Central 54 F
Topsail 41, Union Pines 55 F
Rocky Mount 35, New Hanover 62 F
4A
Apex 27 F Hoggard 48 F
