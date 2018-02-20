Help for families dealing with mental illness

Families with loved ones dealing with mental illness have new resources to gain a better understanding of the challenges that lie ahead.

NAMI Wilmington, which is part of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, started two programs Tuesday night that are free to families, friends and caregivers of patients diagnosed with mental illness. They are taught by volunteers who have gone through the same difficult times, who share their experiences on how to better understand and support the patients.

NAMI Basics is a six-session program designed for parents and people who care for children and adolescents with symptoms of mental illness. NAMI Family to Family is a 12-session program that helps family members of adults diagnosed with mental illness, while also helping themselves cope with the situation.

Lee Ann Whitaker and her husband attended the first session of NAMI Family to Family, following their daughter’s diagnosis last year of bipolar disorder. "For us having this resource here has made it easier for us to understand basically what she is going through, and what our role is in terms of making life better for her," Lee Ann said.

The sessions are scheduled for Tuesday nights, at the Baptist Activity Center on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. Anyone interested in enrolling in the free sessions can call Laura Bobotas at 508-846-4397.

