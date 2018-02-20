Racing team celebrates Daytona finish

A little racing team from the area was still celebrating their Tuesday after racing on one of the biggest stages in NASCAR Sunday, the Daytona 500. (Source: Ricky Benton Racing)

A little racing team from the area was still celebrating their Tuesday after racing on one of the biggest stages in NASCAR Sunday, the Daytona 500. (Source: Ricky Benton Racing)

A little racing team from the area was still celebrating their Tuesday after racing on one of the biggest stages in NASCAR Sunday, the Daytona 500.

The Ricky Benton Racing Team from Cerro Gordo usually races trucks, and this was their first time in what they called the super bowl of races.

The team placed fourteenth out of 40 cars, but they almost didn’t get to race Sunday at all.

The crew crashed their main car in the race Thursday that determines their starting spot in Daytona. That crash pushed them back to the thirty-ninth starting spot.

“To be honest with you, I thought if I have to get that backup car out, we’re in bad, bad, bad shape, but everybody dug together. And I can’t say enough for my guys who worked together,” crew chief Michael Hester said.

The team moved all of the parts from their main car, that they’d worked on for three months, to that backup car.

“It’s all about communication and having that desire to walk on that ground and see that flag drop green, and, halleluiah, see that checkered flag fall and see that car in one piece,” team owner Ricky Benton said.

When they stepped onto that track Sunday and saw that checkered flag fall, they were ready.

“By that time, the jitters had worn off. It was just focused on the race and focused on the car and making sure everything was done and making sure we could make the car go as fast as we could,” Hester said.

“God bless the USA. You can make a lot of things happen if you put your heart and mind in it,” Benton said.

The crew was back at their garage in Cerro Gordo Tuesday, cleaning up both cars, and realizing just what their drive meant to this small town.

“The local stations down here where we go get our sandwiches and stuff, I walked in there for the first time this morning and it was like I was some kind of celebrity or something, but I’m just Mike. That’s all I am,” Hester said.

“Everybody is a part of it. Even Cerro Gordo. We got 199 people they say and it was a big game for us, and for South and North Carolina because this is where the heartbeat of racing comes,” Benton said.

The crew said they have a lot of work to do on both cars before their next race in April, Talladega.

They said they know a lot more now than they did going into Daytona, and feel more prepared.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.