High school redistricting delayed one year in New Hanover County

The New Hanover County board of education voted Tuesday night to delay redistricting local high schools for one year.  Instead of moving high school students for the 2018-2019 school  year, the board voted to wait until the 2019-2020 school year.

The board was expected to make a final decision in March on maps that would shift about 500 students between high schools. School leaders will now vote on the maps in September.

The board of education was proposing the high school redistricting plan to even out overcrowding among the four county high schools: Ashley, Hoggard, Laney, and New Hanover. 

