Boil water advisory issued for some Lake Waccamaw residents

Officials with the town of Lake Waccamaw say some residents are experiencing low water pressure or outages due to a leaking main on Waccamaw Shores Road.

Once water service is restored, a boil water advisory will be in effect for residents from 2312 Canal Cove Road and continues to the end of Lake Waccamaw Shores Road including the Wooded Acres subdivision.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, the NC Division of Water Resources advised that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.