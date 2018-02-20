Lane closure scheduled for US 76 bridge in Wrightsville Beach

Crews with the NCDOT will close one westbound lane on the US 76 bridge over Banks Channel in Wrightsville Beach starting Wednesday night.

The closure is necessary so the NCDOT can replace a bridge rail that was recently damaged in a crash.

The westbound closure will be in place from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Although only one of two westbound lanes will be closed, transportation officials encourage motorists to seek alternate routes to avoid work crews and possible congestion.

