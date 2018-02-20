Public invited to attend NHC BOE redistricting session

The New Hanover County Board of Education will hold a Redistricting Work Session on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Board of Education Center, located at 1805 S. 13th Street in Wilmington.

The public is invited to attend and provide input.

Previously, this meeting was expected to hold the final vote on the issue. That has since changed because of a change in plans.

