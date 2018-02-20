Couple identified in suspected shoplifting incident

Markus Robert Turner (right) and Jessica Marie Cowan (left) are being sought on charges of misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. (Source: PCSO)

Authorities have identified a couple suspected of shoplifting from a Pender County gas station in December.

Jessica Marie Cowan and Markus Robert Turner are being sought on charges of misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, according to officials.

The couple is accused of concealing several items while at the Han Dee Hugo off US 117 in Rocky Point on Dec. 11, 2017 and leaving the store without paying.

Anyone with information concerning their whereabouts is asked to contact the PCSO or their local law enforcement agency.

