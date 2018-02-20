Man charged with robbing Leland shoe store at knifepoint

The Leland Police Department have charged a man with robbing a shoe store in the Walmart shopping center at knifepoint Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened at the Shoe Department, located on New Pointe Boulevard, just before 12:30 p.m.

Jared Lamar Galloway, 31, of Leland, allegedly entered the store armed with a knife and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Eyewitnesses told cops that Galloway was last seen entering Walmart, which is just a few hundred feet away from the store.

Police entered Walmart and found Galloway and recovered the knife and cash taken in the alleged robbery.

Galloway was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

He's currently being booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center.

