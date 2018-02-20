Wake N Bake addresses mass shootings in newest donut creation

Local donut shop Wake N Bake Donuts has whipped up another provocative creation but this time instead of a blunt-shaped donut or a donut resembling an infamous Tide pod, the dessert connoisseurs decided to make a statement regarding one of the nation's most hot-button issues.

In a Tuesday post to Facebook, Wake N Bake unveiled its newest donut saying "regardless of if you are on the mental health side or gun control side, let's all agree it's time to #actnow to help stop these mass shootings from happening!"

Not surprisingly, the reaction from the donut shop's Facebook fans was a bit mixed.

Some users commented saying Wake N Bake's intentions were in the right place, but the execution was in poor taste. Others respected their attempt to try and make a difference.

When reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, an employee at the Wake N Bake in Carolina Beach said the #ActNow donut is not for sale to the public.

