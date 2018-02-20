Troopers recreate scene from triple-fatal wreck

The remnants and victims from Friday night's fatal wreck are gone. But the work troopers did days later could help bring justice to the suspected drunk driver who caused the wreck.

Troopers spent will spend Tuesday and Wednesday recreating the wreck that killed an elderly couple and middle-aged woman in Brunswick County.

The SHP's team stopped by the junkyard where the four cars involved sat and used 3-D scanners to recreate the images Tuesday morning. The team will place those images on top of a wide variety of pictures from the scene to re-enact what happened in the moments leading up to the wreck.

The unit has recreated and re-enacted fatal crashes since the 1980's. The advancements in technology, especially in the past three years, have boosted the type of tools at troopers disposal.

